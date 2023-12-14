Local Insurance Broker supports Thurrock Council’s ‘Give a Gift’ campaign with £500 donation

For the second consecutive year, Ockendon-based SEIB Insurance Brokers LTD (SEIB) have supported Thurrock Council’s annual ‘Give a Gift’ campaign, helping many disadvantaged local children receive a gift this Christmas.

Thurrock’s ‘Give a Gift’ campaign secures gifts for hundreds of local children – known to its children’s services teams – who may receive few, if any, presents during the festive period.

SEIB Insurance Brokers have donated a fantastic £500 towards the giving initiative, alongside employees individually supporting the campaign with various donations of toys and gifts. The council’s Give a Gift elves will make sure all presents will be wrapped in time for the children and young people to open on Christmas Day.

On Thursday 7 December, Thurrock Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services and Education Cllr Barry Johnson attended SEIB’s office to collect the gifts and £500 donation alongside thanking the insurance broker for their support.

SEIB’s Chief Executive Officer, Suzy Middleton commented: “Helping others is what SEIB is all about and we understand that Christmas can be a difficult time for many families with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis impacting thousands across our local community. That’s why we’re thrilled to be working alongside Thurrock Council for the second consecutive year in supporting their Christmas Give a Gift campaign by donating £500 towards this fantastic initiative. We would also like to take the time to thank our wonderful team at SEIB who have donated lots of presents towards the appeal.”

Cllr Barry Johnson, Thurrock Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services and Education: “This year more than ever, children need the sparkle of Christmas and we can only do what we do with the support of the local community and local businesses. The generosity of SEIB Insurance Brokers will make such a difference and do much to help us achieve our aim of making this most special time of year even more special for those in need.”

It is not just local causes that SEIB supports. In 2018, SEIB launched their own Giving Awards, which has seen charities and good causes benefit from over £300,000 since its inception.

