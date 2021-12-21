Local hospice receives a welcome surprise

A Chelmsford hospice received an unexpected surprise from Birkett Long recently when the firm delivered 400 calm kits for staff and volunteers.

Farleigh Hospice received the kits as part of Birkett Long’s #BLTwoHundred campaign to celebrate the firms 200th anniversary.

The kits for Farleigh staff and volunteers contained treats such as calming tea, biscuits, sweets, tissues, and a copy of the Happy Newspaper in a reusable BLTwoHundred bag.

Farleigh Hospice Chief Executive Alison Stevens was presented with the calm kits by Emma Wraight, Partner and Head of Commercial Real Estate, and Jess Birch, Associate Solicitor from the Chelmsford office.

Alison Stevens said: “We are so grateful to Birkett Long for this wonderful surprise. Our staff and volunteers work so hard and it is wonderful when they receive thanks and recognition from our community in this way. Birkett Long has done so much for Farleigh over the years and we really value their continued support and generosity. We simply couldn’t do what we do without the help of local businesses and the kindness of our local community.”

The law firm has always been community minded, giving back wherever it can in the localities it serves. To celebrate turning 200, the firm wanted to take its community work event further.

The BLTwoHundred campaign aims to carry out as many random acts of kindness as possible during Birkett Long’s birthday year.

So far this year, the firm has reached over 3000 people with random acts of kindness, including valued suppliers, business partners, clients, local schools, charities and community groups as well as to some of their own staff.

Jennie Skingsley, Associate, Marketing Manager at Birkett Long said: “In our 200th year, we wanted to do something that gave back to our community rather than just celebrating our milestone birthday. The random acts of kindness campaign seemed the ideal way to do this. It has been fantastic to bring a smile to so many people’s faces after such a difficult 18 months. In addition to being a nice treat for our valued contacts, the implementation of the campaign has brought our teams closer together.

“As a firm we have always been really keen to be involved with the hospice movement, we think it is a valuable part of the community and being community focused is one of our core values. We support hospices in each one of the areas we have an office. This support takes many forms, from Birkett Long staff representation in trustee and corporate partner roles, to sponsoring key events, charity of the year status and ongoing fundraising.”

Birkett Long has been a supporter of Farleigh Hospice since its Chelmsford office opened in 2002. It has also had members of staff involved as trustees of the hospice, including Emma Wraight who delivered the calm kits.

The firm fundraises for Farleigh in a variety of ways each year, from sponsoring and participating in its fundraising events such as Walk for Life, the £50 Challenge, and the annual golf day, to running ‘design a Christmas card’ competitions with local craft groups.

