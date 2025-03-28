Let the kids go wild this Easter!

Looking for ways to keep the kids entertained over the Easter holidays? Wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation is sharing five ways for families to embrace their wild side this Easter with activities to keep the little ones busy come rain or shine!

1. See who you can spot

Orange-tip (on Bluebell)_Tim Melling (1b)

With several of the UK’s butterflies now flying, it’s time to head outside to your wild space or local green area during sunny spells and see which of them you can spot. You can also use Butterfly Conservation’s spotter sheets [https://butterfly-conservation.org/discover-and-learn/activities-and-resources/spotter-sheets] to tick off what you see. Some species to look out for during the Easter holidays:

Brimstone

Brimstone_Keith Warmington

This sulphurous yellow butterfly has wings that look like leaves – spot them flitting around hedgerows.

Orange-tip

Orange-tip_Tim Melling (1)

A white butterfly with bright orange tips in the males and black wingtips in the females. They like damp areas like banks of streams and rivers but can also be spotted in gardens.

Red Admiral

Red Admiral_Keith Warmington

This large black and red butterfly is a speedy flier that loves gardens – check out patches of nettles, where they lay their eggs.

Peacock

Peacock_Jim Asher

A large, orangey-red butterfly with distinctive spots on its wings that look like eyes – this common butterfly can be found across lots of different types of habitats, including gardens.

Comma

Comma_Jim Asher

Although bright orange on top, this beautiful butterfly can be tricky to spot with its wings closed as the colours on the back of its wings help it blend in amongst dead leaves.

Spotted something but not quite sure what it is? Head over to Butterfly Conservation’s identification pages to find it https://butterfly-conservation.org/butterflies/identify-a-butterfly

2. Go on an egg hunt

Orange-tip egg – Jim Asher

If the weather isn’t on your side over the Easter holidays, try some of Butterfly Conservation’s wild-inspired rainy-day activities. From games to colouring sheets, there’s lots to download, print, and play!

You can do an alternative Easter egg hunt with the butterfly eggs Pairs game [https://butterfly-conservation.org/discover-and-learn/activities-and-resources/matching-pairs-eggs], create your own set of Top Moths cards [https://butterfly-conservation.org/discover-and-learn/activities-and-resources/top-moths], or learn all about caterpillar adaptations and design your own clever caterpillar [https://butterfly-conservation.org/discover-and-learn/activities-and-resources/clever-caterpillar-adaptations]

For more print and play activities, visit https://butterfly-conservation.org/discover-and-learn/activities-and-resources

3. Take the screentime outside

Children_photographing (1)

Keeping kids off screens isn’t always an easy feat, but why not transform their screentime into a way to get outside and connect with nature with a photowalk. You don’t need an expensive camera, a phone or tablet will do. Download Butterfly Conservation’s guide [https://butterfly-conservation.org/discover-and-learn/activities-and-resources/go-on-a-photowalk] for tips and inspiration for taking creative nature snaps and head outside to get started!

4. Float like a butterfly

Butterfly Kite 1 (1)

Get crafty with Butterfly Conservation’s butterfly kite template. Gather a few basic materials, print off the kite design and let the kids get creative. Then you just need to head somewhere breezy to watch your creations flutter like the real things. Find out how to make your kite here: https://butterfly-conservation.org/discover-and-learn/activities-and-resources/make-a-butterfly-kite

5. Make a Moon Meadow for moths

Purple Thorn – Patrick Clement

A Moon Meadow is a green space or planted area filled with plants which benefit our nighttime pollinators like moths, with an additional secret ingredient – the moon! They can be any size – whether that’s a flowerbed, planter or lawn – but they need to be shielded from artificial light. So, pick your spot and let the kids get their hands dirty planting some of these moth-loving favourites:

Night-scented Stock – these pretty flowers produce a scent which attracts moths in the evening and can be grown in pots.

Jasmine – try this in a planter with a trellis it can grow up. Jasmine’s pale flowers produce a beautiful scent at night which attracts moths like the Elephant Hawk-moth.

Marjoram – this is brilliant for pots and provides food for the caterpillars of the Mint Moth.

Once you’ve created your Moon Meadow, you can double the fun by letting the kids stay up late to head out with a torch to spot any new nocturnal visitors!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

