Lenny Kravitz rocks out at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show

#PepsiKickOffShow Rock icon Lenny Kravitz delivered an unforgettable headline performance in London at this year’s UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi. The eagerly awaited show, which took place just moments before the biggest game in European club football, offered those in the stadium an unforgettable experience.

Marking the eighth time that Pepsi has delivered pre-game entertainment, the UEFA Champions League final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi took place in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium crowd ahead of the unmissable clash between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Lenny united football and music fans with an exhilarating performance, featuring an iconic stage, mesmerising pyrotechnics, and world-class special effects.

Throughout the performance, the multiple GRAMMY-award-winning artist showcased his renowned stage presence and gave breathtaking renditions of some of his iconic hits, as well as his latest release ‘Human’ from his album, Blue Electric Light, which launched on 24th May. The show ignited every sense for fans in the stadium and those tuning around the world. Kravitz’s standout performance was complete with dazzling supporting dance performances, large metallic sphere inflatables and electric blue flags which were waved for the duration of the memorable show.

With historically deep roots in sport and music, Pepsi is proud to present the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show each year with a momentous music performance that showcases one of the world’s most iconic artists and unites football and music fans alike through one compelling entertainment spectacle, and embodies Pepsi’s ‘Thirsty For More’ global platform

