Labour’s Lucy Powell denies that Labour is ‘imploding’ over Gaza

LABOUR’S Shadow Leader of the House Commons has denied that the party is imploding over support for the Palestinians in Gaza.

She told GB News: “No, I would dispute that. I think what Keir Starmer has shown over the last three or four years is that he is leading a changed Labour party that is united, that is focused on how we want to change the country for the better.

“No one wants to see people resigning from the Labour Party and obviously there are some differences of opinion there at the moment on what’s happening in the Middle East, but largely on the whole, everybody in the Labour Party is agreed on the fact that we want to see an end to the cycle of violence and an end to the needless loss of life in Israel and Gaza want to see the hostages freed.”

Speaking during Breakfast with Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster, she continued “We also all agree that we want to see a long term peaceful political solution towards a two state solution with a safe and secure Israel and a free and independent Palestine and that we want to see international law upheld at all times.

“These are principles on which the Labour Party is united and how we get there. There are some differing opinions about but on the whole I think we all agree on where we need to get to.”

On the King’s Speech tomorrow, she said: “I think what we’re going to see from this government is a pattern that we’ve seen over recent months, which is a government which has given up on governing.

“The Prime Minister said over the weekend that it would be a King’s speech that didn’t contain any gimmicks. Yet, all we’ve seen so far are announcements of things that don’t actually need legislation anyway.”

