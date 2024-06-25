Kim’s Convenience Transfers to Riverside Studios – Hit Stage Play Back by Popular Demand

Adam Blanshay Productions and Park Theatre today announce Ins Choi’s award-winning play Kim’s Convenience, which inspired the CBC and Netflix’s global hit TV comedy adaptation of the same name, will transfer to Riverside Studios this Autumn following a previously sold-out European Premiere at Park Theatre earlier this year.

The production, returning by popular demand, will run for a strictly limited season of 8 weeks from 5 September to 26 October. Sign up for Priority Booking to be the first to access tickets. Tickets will be available from £25 and will go on general sale at 10am on 10 July 2024.

The comedy drama follows the hilarious and heart-warming tale of a Korean family-run convenience store. Writer and actor Ins will also reprise his starring role as Mr Kim (Appa) the proud, hardworking patriarch of the family. In the show Appa grapples with his changing neighbourhood and the growing schism between his first-generation immigrant values and those of his second-generation children.

Ins Choi, whose own experiences inspired the play, says this about reprising his role: “I’m very excited to return to the UK with this show. Last time we were by a park, this time we’re by the river. I was pleasantly surprised that British audiences resonated so much with my play. I can’t wait to share it with a whole new audience this time, especially with those who couldn’t get a ticket last time.”

Director Esther Jun, who also has a long history with the play, firstly having been cast in the 2011 original production as daughter Janet alongside Ins who played son Jung, returns to direct the Riverside transfer. She adds: “Appa and his family were welcomed with open arms when we were last here and I look forward to re-opening the store for another legion of theatre loving customers. Kim’s is a true generational play with so much heart, truth and laughter. It’s such a gift to see how it continues to resonate for different cultures and ages at different times in people’s lives.”

In addition, audiences will also be able to experience a pop-up Kim’s Convenience kiosk in the Riverside Studios foyer. Seoul Plaza, a family-owned chain of Korean food stores based in the UK, will be setting up shop, bringing an authentic taste of Korea and also Canada to theatre-goers. Korean and Canadian snacks and drinks as well as kimbap (seaweed rice rolls) and noodles will be available to purchase pre and post-show.

Seoul Plaza’s Dan Suh adds: “As a family business specialising in Korean groceries, we were utterly compelled to support Kim’s Convenience as this story holds much resonance with our own. We are massive fans of the play and TV show and we hope audiences will experience a flavour of Kim’s Convenience and take away some of the show’s groceries which will be on offer, and of course, enjoy the play!”

Adam Blanshay, the show’s Canadian/UK based producer adds: “Park Theatre and I are overjoyed to be bringing Mr Kim and his beloved family back to London after being so warmly embraced by audiences earlier in the year. The play’s universal message resounds so deeply, and every audience member leaves the theatre feeling a personal connection to the legacy that encapsulates the Kim family journey. Come laugh, cry, and eat!”

The play’s Autumn staging in the UK precedes a triumphant homecoming to Toronto’s acclaimed Soulpepper Theatre in January 2025, 14 years after winning the Patron’s Pick award at the 2011 Toronto Fringe Festival where it premiered. The storyline continues to win many plaudits for its ground-breaking East Asian representation and rare foregrounding of their characters and their stories.

Full cast starring alongside Ins Choi and the creative team will be announced shortly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

