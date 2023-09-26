Keir Starmer has reached agreement with France on migrants, claims Labour MP

LABOUR Leader Sir Keir Starmer has “struck some deals” on migrants with French president Emmanuel Macron, according to the MP Khalid Mahmood.

He was commenting on the Labour leader’s recent meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron during a discussion about Suella Braverman’s speech today on immigration.

Mr Mahmood told GB News: “Sir Keir Starmer has been across to France and has struck some deals and he’s going to work through that.

“He’s going to put proper resources in to deal with this, our own Border Force patrolling it, along with the special units, immigration units, to look at this, we’re going to put proper resources to deal with this.

“He just spoken to President [Macron] about looking at how we’ll deal with this, and he’s got some good response from him, and what he’s going to do when he comes into power, he will put those into place.”

In a discussion with Patrick Christys, he continued: “He is somebody who understands the law. He is somebody who understands how to deal with these issues structurally, and he’s not somebody who just blusters.

“What he’s doing is he’s negotiated a deal with him, and once he gets into power, he will have further discussion.

“One of the key things is looking at joining border forces, both with the French and our Border Force, to be able to control those people.

“The National Crime Agency, having more powers to deal with these boats coming through and investigating people across into France and into Europe and dealing with those people who are trafficking these people. Those people are going to be stopped.”

He added: “This government hasn’t succeeded in doing that. And that’s what Sir Keir Starmer was saying, deal with the people at the cause and sort it out.”

