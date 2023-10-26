Kardashian-like Harry and Meghan need to cultivate their fame in US, says Perez Hilton

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle need to leverage their fame to counter a growing negative view of them in the US, according to celebrity blogger Perez Hilton.

Asked about the pair attracting negative attention, Hilton told GB News: “Well, they are big celebrities here, but that’s the thing, they’re not Royals to us and they need to cultivate their celebrity.

“So, I think the best response for them is to say nothing. Obviously don’t be upset. Meghan was talking recently about how she’s concerned for her children and social media.”

In a discussion with Stephen Dixon and Ellie Costello, he added: “You know, in a way the Sussexes are kind of like the Kardashians here.

“They’re famous because of their names, but they haven’t really done much of note yet. And they need to play the fame game because at the end of the day, it’s all about money.

“The more famous they are, the more money they can make.”

He also discussed some of the claims made in the new book by Britney Spears: “I do believe that there should be an asterisk next to discussions on the book, because Brittany is somebody who does struggle with mental health issues and I’m not saying that we shouldn’t believe what happened, but some of the claims – I would like to hear from the people that are being discussed.

“…I do hope though, that the process of writing the book is healthy for her and it helps her move forward.”

