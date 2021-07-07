Julia Samuel MBE Launches Interactive Grief Course and Mobile App

Julia Samuel MBE will be introducing her new and innovative app, Grief Works, brought to life alongside Headspace’s former Head of Research, Nick Begley and his award-winning team at Psychological Technologies (PSYT).

Encompassing Julia’s wealth of counselling experience spanning thirty-years, concepts from her best-selling book ‘Grief Works: Stories of Life, Death and Surviving’, Grief Works is an interactive course, led by Julia, helping people find life after death.

Stemming from a desire to extend her reach beyond the walls of the therapy room and limitations of a book, Grief Works has been designed to cater to everyone, regardless of their personal circumstances. Marie Curie recently revealed around 50% of people in the UK are unable to obtain the support for bereavement they need, with Grief Works, they can access effective support in an instant.

The app features 28 sessions hosted by Julia and 30 interactive tools including, breathing visualisation exercises, guided meditations, daily gratitude check-ins, prompted evening reflections, and more.

Grief Works is available to iPhone users for £49.99 for 3 months.

