Join the Diabetes Champion Community Network

Could you become a Diabetes Champion and improve the lives of people with diabetes and a learning disability?

A new network to improve care for people with diabetes and a learning disability is launching across Mid and South Essex.

The Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership Diabetes Champion Community Network is seeking to recruit around 40 Diabetes Champions.

Their role will be to provide support, encouragement, education and signposting around diabetes to people whose learning disability (LD) means they have a significantly reduced ability to understand and manage their diabetes.

Diabetes is more prevalent in people with learning disabilities than in the general population. It is estimated that there are around 400 with Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes in the Mid and South Essex LD community.

They may take longer than others to learn about their diabetes care and need more support.

The project is led by Charlotte Brotherwood, recently appointed as Diabetes Champion Co-ordinator (Learning Disabilities) for the Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership.

Charlotte has type 1 diabetes and plans to use her own experiences and knowledge to offer a personal approach and help others.

Charlotte said: “As a type one diabetic myself, I have received great care from diabetic specialist nurses, dieticians, doctors, diabetic midwives and educators, all of whom have inspired me to want to make a difference. I was delighted when I was offered this fantastic opportunity to lead this exciting new project and start my journey within diabetes support.”

The Diabetes Champion Community Network is launching with a virtual coffee morning on Wednesday 15 December from 11am-12noon. Everyone is invited to attend.

The aim is to encourage people with different skills, backgrounds and experiences to volunteer as Diabetes Champions. Healthcare professionals, diabetes specialists, support workers, carers, family members, friends and interested volunteers are all welcome.

Our Diabetes Champions do not need specialist knowledge of diabetes or experience in working/caring for people with Learning Disabilities as training and support will be given.

Find out more by joining the Diabetes Champion Community Network launch on MS Teams on Wednesday 15 December from 11am-12noon via https://msteams.link/KO8G – see the attached poster with QR code for more details.

For more information contact charlotte.brotherwood@nhs.net

