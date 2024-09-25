Jayson Churn: “I left school with zero qualifications, and now I run my own company at 22”

22-year-old Jayson Churn from Southend-on-sea left school with zero qualifications and was told that he was ‘done for’. Now, he owns his own logistics company and makes a turnover of £400,000 per year.

Jayson, who was born and bred in Southend-on-sea, is an ambassador for industry awareness campaign Generation Logistics and a member of the RHA Council. Now, he’s sharing his story to offer hope for those who want to head straight into the workforce.

Having left school with zero GCSEs, Jayson has since achieved remarkable success in the logistics sector – a career path that over 90% of the UK has never considered¹. What he attributes is down to sheer hard work and determination, Jayson is the proud owner of CWD Logistics, a company that achieves a £400,000 annual turnover.

“I left school with nothing and failed all my exams, despite trying really hard,” reflects Jayson. “I found school abysmal; it really wasn’t for me.” After hearing discouraging comments about his future, Jayson watched his friends move on to college while he felt left behind.

With dreams of becoming a truck mechanic, Jayson posted his CV to local transport companies the same day he left school. He landed his first job job as a Yard Hand at just £3.30 an hour, cycling six miles daily to work. “If you can work outside in the freezing cold washing lorries, that’s when you know you love it!”

As he built his career in logistics, Jayson discovered he had been living with undiagnosed dyslexia. After initially failing a test, he was given a chance to retake it verbally. “I received one of the highest scores they had ever seen,” he recalls, which led to his diagnosis and allowed him to leverage his strengths.

Once his dyslexia was recognized, Jayson achieved significant qualifications, including an apprenticeship, a Level 2 qualification as an HGV Technician, a Class 1 License, and a Transport CPC.

When asked what advice he would offer to young people feeling uncertain about their future, Jayson states, “It’s not about where you start; it’s about where you’re heading and how hard you’re willing to work. Find your passion and run with it. If you’re passionate, people will want to help you. Hard work beats talent, so apply yourself 100% and you won’t go wrong.”

Jayson encourages those struggling to make connections within the logistics sector: “Opportunities are vast, and passion, integrity, and pride in your work will always propel you forward. If you’ve got a dream, stick to it, and if you work hard for it, you’ll get there.”

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director of Generation Logistics, added: “Jayson’s journey is a powerful testament to resilience and hard work, and a fabulous example of the type of hard-working and passionate people that we employ within logistics.

"Jayson's story offers hope and inspiration, proving that success isn't linear, and is absolutely possible no matter your skill sets or academic qualifications. Jayson's journey is a powerful testament to resilience and hard work, and a fabulous example of the type of hard-working and passionate people that we employ within logistics.

“Within the logistics sector, there is such a huge range of opportunities, such as customer services, inventory management, engineering, digital technology – the list goes on! Each role requires a diverse set of responsibilities and caters to all types of academic paths. This diversity makes logistics an ideal option for those seeking a fulfilling and evolving career.”

If you’re thinking about a career in logistics but have no idea what part of the sector is best suited to your talents, try our Find Your Future tool – a five minute quiz which matches you to a potential career based on your interests and personality type.

