Janey Smith spotted wearing hot pink pyjama set for cosy yet stylish nights in

To celebrate love in midlife, online fashion retailer JD Williams has partnered with former My Mum, Your Dad contestant Janey Smith and her sweet half Roger Hawes to launch its “Passion has no age limit” campaign and to encourage midlife women to feel and look their best. The campaign also showcases the timeless nature of pleasure and self-confidence through a selection of beautiful lingerie and date-night attire.

Although cosy nights indoor should feel comfortable, they can be stylish as well. Janey comments on her romantic nights spent at home: ““I am so excited for a relaxing night in with Roger. We are joined at the hip nowadays, and love spending time together, so we’ll make sure this evening is extra special.”

The couple might have spent Valentine’s Day indoors, but Janey still appreciates dressing up and feeling confident in her own skin. She continues: “I love getting dressed up for a date outfit and never shy away from wearing a pop of colour. I think what you wear should be a reflection of your personal style and confidence! JD Williams is my go-to brand, and they have a huge selection of clothing to suit every body type.”

