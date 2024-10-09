I’VE LEFT THE UK BECAUSE OF LABOUR’S TAX PLANS, REVEALS CHARLIE MULLINS

THE founder of Pimlico Plumbers has revealed he has left the UK due to Labour’s anticipated tax rises and said he will not return while they are in power.

Speaking on GB News Charlie Mullins said: “I’ve left purely because of Labour’s taxes and the increases they are going to bring out in the future: inheritance tax, capital gains, raise the tax rate, and they’re penalising the wrong people.

“It is the entrepreneurs, the risk takers, the businesspeople that create wealth, that create jobs, that put more into the economy, but they’re driving them out.

“And if they do this leaving in tax, there’s no way people will ever return. It’s like you’re in a restaurant, you’ve already paid the bill, but because you leave before it closes, they want to charge you again.

“It’s a crazy idea, and it would drive more and more millionaires, I believe, more millionaires going to leave the UK than any other country in the next few years. And already 10,000 will be leaving this year.

“Labour need to re-look at it and come up with another idea to raise money rather than penalising wealthy or successful people. They despise wealthy people.

“[Labour] obviously must understand what they’re doing but they’ve always despised wealthy people. They’re socialists, and they need to just change their plan, or they’re going to bankrupt the UK very quickly.

“We need to be giving incentives to people to stay, not penalising them to leave and raising taxes.

“I’ve gone to Spain and I won’t be coming back. I will not be coming back when Labour are in power, and with their stupid, idiotic tax laws.

“None of them have got a day’s work between them. We’re just going from bad to worse, and somebody needs to speak up and put a stop to these idiots, if I’m being honest.

“I’ve been paying into the system for 55 years. I put over £200 million in tax and national insurance, and people start telling me I’m not patriotic. I cannot do no more than what I’ve done. They’re driving us out. They’re forcing us out.

“It’s a hard decision to leave the UK. So should I be staying and fighting? The answer is no, because we’re on a losing battle, unless more people like me are prepared to stand up and tell them that they’ve got it wrong.

“I wish I wasn’t leaving. I wish I was contributing more. I’ve got a new company in the UK, which is family run.

“I’m not on the payroll, but they’re complying with all the UK tax laws, but if they make it too difficult for the company, they’ll just move to Dubai, like many other people.

“Labour are trying to penalise successful people. And I know it’s not about all the illegals, but they’re giving out money to people that don’t contribute anything to society. It’s just so wrong.

“They will break the UK and then hopefully another, another party will get in and we’ll have to straighten it out again.

“They will destroy the UK. They’ve only been in three or four months and look at damage they’ve done already.”

