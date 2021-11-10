My Saved Shows
10 Nov itsu launches NEW limited edition Christmas gyoza into supermarkets nationwide

Posted at 10:08h in Business, Buzz, Local News by timtiernan

itsu – the Asian-inspired healthy food brand – has announced that it will be launching a new limited-edition Christmas gyoza bringing all the best flavours of Christmas into a gorgeous gyoza. Would you like to sample them?

Bored of the same old party food and stodgy Christmas sandwiches? Introducing itsu’s Christmas gyoza: soft steamed dumplings filled with juicy turkey, pork, bacon, sage and cranberry.

Ready in just 4 minutes, they’re perfect on a party food platter, as a starter, dipped in soy or simply thrown into stir-fries.

The festive gyoza are available from Waitrose and Ocado nationwide (RRP £3.75 for 12 dumplings).