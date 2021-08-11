Inside The New Virtual High Street Service in Essex Which Has over 200 Stores Signed up

The new virtual high street service that aims to support independent shops has over 200 stores signed up in Essex and almost 7000 products available.

Residents anywhere in the county can use Click It Local in Essex enabling them to buy from any local shop and have it delivered on the same day.

From weekly food essentials, gifts and treats to last-minute basics, customers can buy everything they need from as many shops as they like, with one payment and one delivery.

Click it Local is now available across multiple districts in Essex including; Brentwood, Epping Forest, Colchester, Chelmsford, Braintree, Uttlesford, Maldon, Tendring and Rochford.

Steve Koch, founder of Click It Local, said “We are delighted that so many stores have signed up to the service in Essex. Our mission is to help save high streets and independent stores across the UK by making shopping local easier and faster. We hope to further expand our services to independents throughout Essex and encourage local shops to sign up to Click It Local and for the community to support their local shops.”

Cllr Wendy Stamp, Chairman of the North Essex Economic Board – which has backed Click It Local – added: “Retailers on the platform can reach customers across the county and likewise shoppers find excellent Essex firms with just a few clicks of the mouse.“North Essex has so much to offer and we want people to keep their spending local, building and sharing prosperity from Colchester to Chelmsford, Maldon to Manuden Witham to Wix, and everywhere in-between.”

Stores that have already signed up to Click it Local Essex Include; White Label Detroit Pizza, Essex Bakery Brownies, In Crust We Trust, Violet Rose Gifts, Blossom Hill Flowers, The Farm Shop, Young’s Fish and Visit Colchester.

Essex customers can order from any local or independent shop signed up to the service and have their goods delivered to them the same or next day if the order is placed before 1pm, with one payment and one delivery fee.

Click it Local started in Cambridge last year and its success saw it grow to Brighton, Essex, Surrey, Hertfordshire and London.

Steve is encouraging customers to support their local high street by continuing to shop local and for independent businesses in Essex to sign-up for the service.

Independent businesses interested in finding out more about signing up with Click It Local can contact [email protected] or sign up at https://www.clickitlocal.co.uk/store-sign-up/

