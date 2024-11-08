IMMIGRATION WILL BE DOWN ‘SIGNIFICANTLY’ SAYS FORMER LABOUR MINISTER

Former foreign office minister Bill Rammell has said he believes Labour will significantly reduce immigration by the time of the next election.

Speaking on GB News Bill Rammell said:

“The biggest pull factor is people being able to come here make an asylum claim, not having it dealt with for years and knowing that they can work in the black economy.

“A key part of the government’s agenda is to significantly speed up the processing of claims, so you reduce that pull factor.

“[There has been a] 23% increase in deportations since the general election.

“Illegal migration is a challenge right the way across the advanced world. If you look at the evidence, you only consistently achieve progress by pulling up all the levers at your disposal.

“And I have no doubt that illegal migration will be down significantly by the time of the next general election, and net migration will be down significantly.”

