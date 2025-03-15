IMAX Film Fest arrives at Cineworld Festival Leisure Park

Cineworld Basildon sees the return of the IMAX Film Fest at Festival Leisure Park this weekend.

The cinema, which is a visitor favourite at the Park, will be offering IMAX screen tickets for just £5 all day on Saturday 15th March, for the ultimate immersive experience.

image003.jpgIncluded in the exciting line-up of films includes three Oscar nominated films, the mind-blowing Dune: Part Two, the family-friendly The Wild Robot and the most talked about film of 2024, Wicked. Also included for those who love action is Gladiator II, Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated sequel to the modern classic!

The discounted tickets are available for one day only, and are available to book online or at the venue.

Visitors to Cineworld Basildon can also level-up their experience with a range of delicious food and drink on offer, including the brand new Hot Bites menu, the first of its kind across Cineworld branches. The new menu offers hot and tasty menu items such as chicken tenders and churros perfect for enjoy a filling meal throughout the screening.

Also in the foyer is the popular Baskin Robbins for ice creams and milkshakes of every flavour, and Starbucks for a caffeine fix or tasty cakes and biscuits.

Festival Leisure Park also boasts a huge range of delicious food outlets including Slim Chickens, Five Guys, Wagamama, Bella Italia, Pizza Express, Aroma, and many more.

Matthew Chambers, Centre Manager at Festival Leisure Park, commented “Film lovers, you won’t want to miss out on this! The IMAX Film Festival returns to Cineworld this weekend with tickets available for just £5. This is a great opportunity to catch up on some of the biggest releases of last year, or revisit your favourites in the biggest screens for ultimate impact. Plus why not pair your visit with some tasty food and drink at one of our many food and drink outlets? See you there!”

