Iconic Southend Pier Café, Featured in TV Hit ‘Jamie & Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast,’ Now Available for Rent!

The iconic Southend Pier Café, which graced television screens on “Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast,” will soon be available for rent. This presents a unique opportunity for chefs, both established and emerging, to be a part of a historical landmark that has hosted some of the UK’s most loved celebrities, as well as mouth-watering dishes.

With its iconic location extending into the Thames Estuary, the Southend Pier Café offers panoramic sea views, a captivating atmosphere, and a rich history that dates back over a century. As the world’s longest pleasure pier, Southend Pier is not just a cultural and architectural wonder, but was used as the location for Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty’s much-loved TV cooking-and-chat show, which aired between 2014 and 2021.

An Inspirational Setting for Chefs

For chefs, the kitchen is more than just a place to cook – it’s an inspirational canvas. The vibrancy of the surroundings, the freshness of the sea breeze, and the iconic association with celebrity chefs Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty, make the pier café a one-of-a-kind location to showcase their culinary talents.

Considering the rising popularity of experiential dining, chefs may wish to tap into the location’s potential to offer unforgettable dining experiences, pop-up events, or theme nights.

Interested parties are advised to act swiftly, as the unique nature of this opportunity means it is expected to garner significant interest.

