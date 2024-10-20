HURTS ANNOUNCE 15TH ANNIVERSARY SHOWS IN CELEBRATION OF DEBUT ALBUM ‘HAPPINESS’

Iconic British alternative pop duo Hurts have today announced two very special shows to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album, Happiness, at the legendary O2 Academy Brixton in London on Thursday 22nd May 2025, and Tempodrom in Berlin on Saturday 24th May 2025.

Released in 2009, Happiness propelled Hurts (Theo Hutchcraft and Adam Anderson) to international stardom when it shot to the top of the charts across Europe achieving the title of fastest selling debut band of 2010 in the UK, with No.1’s in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Finland and more, plus numerous awards including NME, Echo and Bambi Awards.

With hit singles such as “Better Than Love,” “Wonderful Life,” and “Stay,” the album has since gone on to sell over 2 million copies worldwide, with the album now recognised as 16 x Platinum and 7 x Gold globally.

With five studio albums under their belt, the duo has achieved worldwide success with their distinctive sound and captivating live performances. They’ve embarked on four world tours, selling over 500,000 tickets, and released four more albums: “Exile,” “Surrender”, “Desire”, and “Faith”. Their collaborations with other top artists, including No.1 single “Under Control” with Calvin Harris and Alesso, and their recent European No.1, a rework of “Wonderful Life” featuring Luciano, solidified their status as one of the most unique and exciting acts of the past decade.

Hurts said: “It’s hard to believe these songs are 15 years old. The period of writing and releasing the record feels like a strange dream. Close but impossibly out of reach. Each of these songs has lived a million lifetimes since then. They’ve travelled to every corner of the world, and we’ve had the privilege of being taken along for the ride. In the white heat of the moment, we barely had a moment to breathe, so this is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the music and say thanks to you all. We can’t wait to see what HAPPINESS has become. These will be nights to treasure.”

Hurts will perform a setlist including the entirety of Happiness and songs from their extensive back catalogue.

Pre-sale tickets will be available exclusively to mailing list subscribers on Wednesday 23rd October at 10am. Sign up to the mailing list HERE.

Tickets go on General Sale on Friday 25th October at 10am. Tickets HERE

O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON, LONDON – THURSDAY 22nd MAY 2025

TEMPODROM, BERLIN – SATURDAY 24th MAY 2025

