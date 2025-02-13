Huge summer show announced for Audley End with The Jacksons plus special guests Sister Sledge and Miss Disco

The Jacksons have been announced to headline a huge summer triple-header of disco favourites as part of Heritage Live Festival’s 2025 summer outdoor shows, set in the stunning grounds of English Heritage’s Audley End House & Gardens.

Taking place on Thursday 31st July, the show will see the legendary hitmakers joined by special guests Sister Sledge, featuring founding member Debbie Sledge, and Miss Disco, the UK’s premier live disco revue band.

Tickets for the show will be available on presale on Thursday 20th February at 9am. Customers MUST pre-register at https://arep.co/p/jacksons-audleyend for presale access. Tickets will then go on general sale on Friday 21st February at 9am from axs.com/heritagelive

Accompanying founding members of The Jacksons Jackie Jackson and Marlon Jackson for these shows will be lead performers from London’s West End Michael Jackson musical ‘Thriller’, as backing singers and dancers.

As The Jackson 5, the group found international success in 1969, with their first single ‘I Want You Back’ reaching No.1 on the US charts. Their next 3 singles ‘ABC’, ‘The Love You Save’, and ‘I’ll Be There’ followed suit, as making music history with 4 debut singles all reaching No.1. They ultimately scored 17 Top Forty singles in the US charts.

After changing their name to The Jacksons in 1976, they released five hit albums between 1976 and 1981, including the smash hit disco singles ‘Enjoy Yourself’, ‘Blame It On The Boogie’, ‘Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)’, and ‘Can You Feel It.’

Sister Sledge are known for their massive, ubiquitous hit singles such as ‘We Are Family’, ‘Lost In Music’, and ‘Thinking Of You’. Over the years the Grammy nominated group has amassed a string of Gold and Platinum records, accumulating total sales of over 15,000,000 worldwide. Their albums, several of which were produced by the legendary Nile Rodgers, have received global recognition.

The current lineup of the group features founding member Debbie Sledge, as well as two of her children Camille and David, Thaddeus Sledge (son of late Sister Sledge founding member Joni), and vocalist Tanya Ti-et.

Saffron Walden’s very own Miss Disco are a seven-piece who have forged a reputation as the UK’s very best classic disco revue band. Together, they’ve headlined stages at major festivals and events, including Glastonbury, Standon Calling, Shambala, Silverstone’s F1 and Moto GP weekends and more.

After making their Heritage Live debut in 2023, Miss Disco return following the success of their debut single ‘One Step (After Another)’, which became a UK Soul Chart Top 30 hit at the end of 2024 thanks to airplay support from the likes of BBC Radio 2 and BBC 6 Music, and gracing the front cover of Blues & Soul Magazine.

The band’s musical élan, dazzling outfits, natural showmanship and slick choreography are what makes every Miss Disco show a life-affirming, feel-good event – as anyone who has seen them perform together over the years will testify.

The Jacksons join previously announced headliner for Heritage Live Festivals at Audley End, Roger Daltrey, who will be joined by special guests Ocean Colour Scene and Cast on Friday 1st August.

Previous years of Heritage Live Festivals at Audley End have featured Richard Ashcroft, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Elbow, Soft Cell, Madness, Boy George & Culture Club, Sir Tom Jones, Jess Glynne, Simple Minds and many more.

The Jacksons

Plus Special Guests Sister Sledge + Miss Disco

Audley End House and Gardens, Off London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4JF

axs.com/heritagelive

Gates open 3:00pm / event ends 10:30pm

VIP packages are available.

For all show info, including venue information and VIP packages visit: www.heritagelive.net

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

