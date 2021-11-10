How to have a chill and fun evening – ideas and tips

Sometimes we can get stuck for ideas on what to do when we have a bit of spare time to relax at home. Just topping and taking a deep breath to unwind and reprogram your brain to stop rushing and instead chill is an art. Below we look at ways you can chill with some fun evening activities.

Movies on Netflix

Netflix has become a must have for most households these days with an abundance of movies and TV series at your fingertips. Each week they bring you new content so it’s almost impossible to run out of things to watch on the streaming app but if you filter out the not so good options then you are still left with plenty to enjoy.

If you are a movie buff then the platform doesn’t disappoint with Hollywood blockbusters available like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Spiderman: Far From Home and Spiderman: Homecoming. If you are a Tarantino fan, then they also offer gems like Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood or you can access any of their Netflix Original movies such as The Irishman from Martin Scorsese or Army of the Dead from Zach Snyder.

Add to that the excellent selection of binge worthy TV series available on Netflix like Breaking Bad, MrRobot or Netflix Originals like Better Call Saul and you will never be short of something to watch for your night in. Check out our take on the 5 best Netflix movies here.

Playing Online Casino Games

The ever-increasing popularity of online casinos means that now you have so many of them to choose from along with every single variation of your favourite casino games available, and you don’t even need to leave your sofa. If you have been known to play a little poker with friends or love to hit a blackjack table whenever close to a casino then now you can do so online with live tables that even have real life dealers.

Even if you just like to play the slots now and then to pass the time, most of these online casinos have thousands of slot titles to choose from so you will have no problem finding one that you like. If this is something that appeals to you why not check available casino bonuses online to find some of the best bonuses on sign up out there at the moment.

Play a Board Game

Board games may be something you thought only came out at Christmas but there are actually some really engaging and innovative games out there now to make any ‘night in’ very enjoyable.

Some of the most popular games out there for 2021 are Articulate! A trivia game for the whole family, the newly created Pandemic which is a cooperative game in which you must save the world from a bunch of super diseases or Blockbuster which is a fast-paced movie quiz, great for a small get together.

Monopoly now has many different variations of their classic board game to tempt you and also has a live casino version of their famous game, brought to us by Evolution.

Deal or no Deal and Who Wants to be a Millionaire also have a board game version to offer, along with live online casino variations on their game brought to you from various other software providers.

Using VR Software to Escape Reality

Many gaming consoles now have Virtual Reality available for their games and you can play many different platforms of game, whether you like the darkness and action of Batman: Arkham VR or the musical rhythm of Beat Saber, there is plenty to choose from. Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt is the first online casino game brought to us by Evolution to be available in VR giving you a live dealer game that takes you into an Aztec treasure hunt for multipliers.

In conclusion if you struggle to have a quiet night in because you don’t feel you have enough to do then hopefully I have given you some inspiration and if you really do think you have completed Netflix or struggle to find anything that interests you then try online casinos because where you will find unlimited entertainment from slots, table games, and even the chance to play 3D gambling games.

