How to Ensure Your Back Garden Is Ready for Autumn and Winter

As a homeowner with a back garden, you understand better than anyone just how much work goes into making it look great and feel welcoming. But just because autumn has arrived, and winter is right around the corner, it doesn’t mean your work is done. Autumn is the perfect time for outdoor chores, especially where the garden is concerned. Here are some of the key steps to take to ensure your garden is autumn and winter ready.

A General Tidy-up

The first tip is a basic one, and that’s to do a general tidying of the garden. This means removing debris that may have fallen into flower beds, cutting back any perennials, and making sure compost isn’t too thick and heavy. If you have any delicate plants that could be prone to breakage, this is the time to add stakes to give them extra support. Be sure to also pull any remaining weeds so the garden starts fresh in the spring.

Feed the Lawn to Protect It

If your back garden has any grass, this is the time to feed it. Feeding the lawn will ensure it stays healthy during winter and comes back thick and green in the spring. For winter feed, look for something with high potassium and phosphorous and low nitrogen. It’s important to do this in the autumn before the temperatures drop too much.

If you were thinking about feeding your plants too, experts recommend you don’t do this. Unlike the grass, feeding the plants before winter isn’t necessary or helpful. Plants need to “rest” during these months, and giving them fertiliser can lead to damage.

Plant Bulbs

Even though the colder temperatures have arrived, there is still one gardening chore to do and that’s to plant bulbs. Late autumn is the perfect time to plant bulbs such as bluebells, pansies and tulips. These will be the first flowers to bloom in the spring.

Cover Your Furniture

Outdoor furniture allows homeowners to enjoy their gardensand create that sense of outdoor living that is so popular. But the winter weather can be harsh on your furniture so you want to be sure you pay attention to any specific care tips and guidelines. Ideally, you want to look for garden furniture that is durable and can stand up to any weather. These Lazy Susan garden tables are both rust and rot–resistant, which means you don’t have to worry about care and maintenance.

Whenever in doubt though, or even if you want to cut down on cleaning, it’s a good idea to cover up the furniture when not in use during the winter. Look for furniture covers that are lightweight and easy to put on with ties to hold them in place. The covers should also be waterproof.

By using these tips now, you’ll be ensuring that your back garden is in fabulous shape come next spring. This means you’ll be able to start enjoying it as soon as the weather allows.

