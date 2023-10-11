HOUSEBUILDER CELEBRATES COMMUNITY SPIRIT AT EVENTS IN ESSEX

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has recently brought the local communities together with two successful family fun day events at its developments in Essex.

The events provided an ideal opportunity for residents, potential homebuyers and their families to experience the welcoming atmosphere of these new communities and the variety of homes available first-hand.

One of these memorable events took place at the Great Dunmow Grange development, nestled on Blackwater Drive in Dunmow. Attendees were treated to an array of delightful activities, including an ice cream van that brought smiles to both young and old. Children’s entertainers were also present to ensure a day of pure enjoyment for all who joined in the festivities.

The second event was hosted at High Elms Park, located on Lower Road in Hullbridge. Guests were treated to a pizza buffet service, and children’s entertainers added to the excitement to create lasting memories for the attendees.

Tom Wright, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “We were delighted with the success of our two family fun day events, which highlighted the excellent communities around our homes and the brilliant offers we currently have available.

“We believe that finding your dream home should be a hassle-free experience. That’s why, at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, we’re thrilled to offer the opportunity for individuals to explore our properties and discover our fantastic deals without the need for an appointment, making the journey to homeownership even more accessible and convenient.

“For anyone interested in finding out more about our communities and the new homes available in them, we’d encourage customers to get in touch with our Sales Advisers for more information or to schedule a visit.”

On the day of the events, house hunters were able to learn more about the numerous advantages of securing a property with Barratt and David Wilson Homes, including savings and a hassle-free experience.

For more information on Great Dunmow Grange and High Elms Park, call the Barratt Homes team on 033 3355 8488, or the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8489.

