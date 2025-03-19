Hopkins Homes secures Essex land deal

Hopkins Homes, part of the untypical housebuilding group, has completed a land deal that will bring new homes to a village north of Colchester.

The 23-acre site in Great Horkesley benefits from outline planning permission for 100 homes and a reserved matters application is due to be submitted in April. Subject to planning approval, work is expected to begin on site in January 2026, with the first legal completions in December 2026.

Duncan Jackson, Managing Director of Hopkins Homes, part of the untypical group said: “Our track record of creating distinctive new homes, reinforced by our five-star customer satisfaction rating, has established Hopkins Homes as a trusted choice for landowners throughout East Anglia.”

Duncan added: “With sustainability at the core of our developments, we’re committed to building communities that thrive for generations. Our most recent acquisition in Great Horkesley will be no exception, with placemaking at its heart and a range of distinctive new homes that give a nod to our heritage whilst providing energy efficient modern living.”

Great Horkesley has been identified for housing development within the adopted Local Plan and the proposed scheme will include 30 affordable homes, contributing to the local community’s housing diversity and accessibility. Furthermore, the development will incorporate a generous 5.1 hectares of public open space, including a new community allotment and a Scouts and Girl Guide hut.

Hopkins Homes has considerable experience in developing homes in Essex, with properties currently for sale at River Reach, Mistley and Beaulieu, Chelmsford.

