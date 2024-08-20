HOME BARGAINS TO OPEN NEW STORE IN COLCHESTER

Home Bargains has invested approximately £1million into its new store, ‘Colchester 2’, located at Lightship Way, which will be officially opened at 8.00 am on Saturday 24th August 2024.

As one of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, Home Bargains is creating 90 new jobs in the local community with its new store in Colchester.

The new ‘Colchester 2’ store will complement the existing Colchester store and over 600 outlets across the UK. Opening approximately 50 stores a year, Home Bargains is bucking current trends in the industry.

Leanne Strike, the new Colchester 2 store manager, said: “Myself and my team are extremely excited to welcome Colchester to a new, exciting and massive Home Bargains Store with all the bells and whistles, from our Garden Centre, in-store Bakery, Café and aisles full of amazing ranges. We can’t wait to show off to all our new and existing customers, looking forward to seeing you all soon!”

Home Bargains will be donating £2,000 to a local charity, Home Start Colchester, an independent local charity committed to making a real difference to the lives of local children and families.

Home-Start Colchester is responsive to need, designing support to make a difference and help families remain independent and intervention to support children to achieve their full potential.

The 36,006 sq. ft store, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food. The Colchester 2 store will also be home to a Home Bargains bakery, café and garden centre.

Leanne Strike added: “With a garden centre, bakery, and cafe, we’re establishing a dynamic hub on Lightship Way, where convenience meets aspiration. A £2000 donation to local charity Home Start Colchester underscores our commitment to positive change and community support.

This venture embodies the collective spirit of growth and transformation, forging a brighter, more prosperous future for our cherished community.

Our second Colchester location will be a great store for us, and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

With more than five million customers each week, Home Bargains is one of the country’s best-loved discount retailers, stocking top-quality branded goods at low prices.

For more information on the ranges available, visit www.homebargains.co.uk.

Colchester 2 Store Address: Unit 3 Lightship Way, Colchester, CO2 8FR

