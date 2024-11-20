High-speed charging technology powers safer new zero-emission buses on 358 route

From today, Wednesday 20 November, new, stylish, tram-like buses powered by pantograph will be introduced in phases to one of London’s longest bus routes, between Crystal Palace and Orpington. The forward-thinking pantograph technology on route 358 allows fast, high-power charging of the new buses at each end of the 15-mile journey, through an arm-like structure attached to the bus roof, in as little as six minutes. This means drivers do not return to garages to recharge.

This means fewer buses are required on the route, bringing savings that can be invested into other areas of TfL’s network, in addition to the benefits of cleaner, greener travel.

As part of TfL’s commitment to achieving the Mayor’s Vision Zero goal of eliminating all deaths and serious injuries on London’s roads, the buses have a safer front-end design, and include the latest safety features, such as speed limiting technology, audible warnings to alert pedestrians and other road users to the bus, and improved direct and indirect vision for drivers through camera monitoring instead of mirrors. The striking new design of the tram-style buses has an interior that is designed to reduce customer injuries including improved seat design and slip protection for flooring. The buses benefit from enhanced customer features such as USB charging ports and palm-operated assistance buttons.

TfL’s zero-emission fleet is the largest in Western Europe, with more than 1,700 zero-emission buses in operation. Zero-emission buses help to tackle the dangers of toxic air pollution and tackle the climate emergency. Carrying up to 80 times the number of passengers as a car, while taking up just three times as much space, they also help to cut congestion. Route 358 is the latest milestone in the Mayor’s commitment to deliver a zero-emission bus fleet by 2030.

Buses are critical to meeting sustainable transport, safety and environmental targets. They have a huge role to play in reducing congestion, making sustainable travel more attractive to everyone, and, across TfL’s zero-emission bus fleet more widely, supporting jobs across the UK. London’s iconic red bus fleet is one of the greenest in the world, with lower CO2 emissions per passenger kilometres compared to other global cities like New York, Paris and Vancouver.

Introducing new pantograph technology on the route 358 is part of TfL’s plans to improve bus services across London by 2030. Alongside the target to transition to a fully zero-emission fleet, initiatives such as introducing 25km of new bus lanes by 2025 and better interchanges will help to deliver a faster and more efficient bus network for those travelling in the capital. Improved customer information and upgraded bus stops will enable a more inclusive passenger experience.

In 2023, TfL launched the Superloop, a game-changing network of 10 express bus services, linking stations, hospitals and transport hubs across outer London and adding more than six million kilometres per year to the bus network. Data shows that Superloop is already transforming travel with millions of journeys each year, with almost half of the journeys involving an interchange with another mode of public transport.

Lorna Murphy, Director of Buses, TfL, said: “The harmful effects of toxic air pollution in the capital are known to contribute to thousands of premature deaths and serious health conditions. Londoners deserve to breathe clean air, and it is vital that we continue to deliver solutions to address this.

“Installing new rapid-charging pantograph infrastructure on one of London’s longest bus routes is an innovative step forward, helping us to run cleaner, greener services that get Londoners where they need to be.

“Working with partners across a range of different sectors on this project, we are showcasing how the broader shift to net zero can be achieved. The move to increase the number of zero-emission buses on the capital’s streets is a key part of the Mayor’s goal to make London a zero carbon city.”

