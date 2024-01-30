Helen Rollason Cancer Charity Donation Days

Helen Rollason Cancer Charity will be opening its centre in Hatfield Peverel on certain days throughout 2024 so that you can drop-off your pre-loved items. Figures show that waste from households in the UK was over 27 million tonnes in 2021. By donating good quality items to the charity, you will be reducing waste, helping the environment, and raising funds to support local people living with cancer.

The charity will accept clothing and accessories, toys, books, kitchen and homeware, ornaments, collectables, and any other valuable items. New or in good condition and preferably eBay saleable. They cannot take electrical items.

You can drop-off your items at their Mid Essex Support Centre at: The Street, Hatfield Peverel, Essex, CM3 2EH (carparking at the rear of the building) between 9am and 12pm on the following Saturdays. For more information you can contact the fundraising team on 01245 380719.

10 February

09 March

11 May

08 June

13 July

14 September

Head of Retail, Alison Matthews, said:

“We are so grateful for the donated items we receive. The sales we make in our shops and on eBay provide vital funds to help support people living with cancer.”

