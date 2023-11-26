HAVE A (NOT SO) SILENT NIGHT: DELIVEROO’S OFF-TUNE CAROLLERS COME TOGETHER TO RAISE MONEY FOR CHARITY

Meet the Not So Silent Choir – an ensemble of festive Christmas carollers who are so bad at singing, they simply cannot be ignored.

The hilarious, off-key carolling squad, led by beloved soap star Shaun Williamson, and supported by rapper and talent show favourite Honey G is arguably the worst choir the UK has ever seen, whose renditions of ‘Deck the Halls’ and ‘Jingle Bells’ are painful to say the least.

The choir makes its debut today via a tongue-in-cheek mockumentary style film which sees passers-by covering their ears and turning away in dismay as they endure the ensemble’s chaotic cacophony – watch the content here.

But while they’re definitely missing the high notes, the choir is here for a good cause – to raise money for the Trussell Trust this Christmas.

Brought together by Deliveroo, the comedy choir has one simple message to sing – donate to the Trussell Trust via the in-app round up feature, and these warbling wailers will leave you in peace.

What’s more, Deliveroo will match the donations raised by customers over the next week*, with all funds providing vital support to the food banks in the Trussell Trust network this winter.

The Not So Silent Night choir hit the streets as research reveals that for three quarters (73%) of Brits, nothing gets them in the festive mood like listening to Christmas carols.

But the age-old tradition would leave over half of Brits (59%) hiding behind their curtains when they hear the knock at the door – with two thirds (63%) saying it’s because they feel awkward and nearly two fifths (38%) worry about not having any spare change to donate. One in five (19%) even admit they fear having to join in.

This is despite the majority of the nation (91%) saying Christmas is the season to be charitable.

Luckily, donating via Deliveroo couldn’t be easier – and there are no (bad) singing carollers in sight. Simply round up an order and donations will support the Trussell Trust at a time when food banks need support the most.

And the singing surprises don’t end there, as the town that raises the most money for the Trussell Trust via Deliveroo’s in-app round up feature between 23rd and 30th November will be treated to a surprise performance from a soon-to-be-revealed British singer.

Eleanor Garnier, Senior Policy Advisor at Deliveroo, comments: “This winter, it’s more important than ever to support those experiencing hardship. Our totally tuneless choir may not be hitting all the right notes, but they are delivering an important Christmas message. Rounding up for the Trussell Trust when you’re ordering your next Deliveroo might feel like a small contribution, but when all those donations are added up – alongside Deliveroo’s pledge to match – together we can make a big difference.”

Shaun Williamson, who leads the Not So Silent Night choir, adds: “It’s been a pleasure to head up this slightly off-key bunch of carollers. We might not be the sweetest sound you’ll ever hear this festive season, but we’re cranking up the volume for the Trussell Trust – so don’t ignore us, round-up on Deliveroo instead!”

The funds raised by the charity choir are needed now more than ever as the Trussell Trust forecasts that they will distribute more than a million emergency food parcels between December and February.

Emma Revie, CEO at the Trussell Trust comments: “Food banks in our network are facing their most challenging winter yet, expecting to provide an emergency food parcel every 8 seconds over the coming months, to support more than 600,000 people. As we see more people experiencing hardship and needing to use a food bank, many for the first time, we’re thankful to be working with Deliveroo and their customers to raise awareness and drive donations through their round-up feature. Whilst we work towards a future where everyone can afford the essentials, our teams are working tirelessly to provide the best support possible, and the donations raised will make a real difference this winter.”

Thanks to the generous customers who have rounded up their Deliveroo order for the Trussell Trust since 2022, Deliveroo has been able to provide nearly three million meals to date, plus support for vital services provided by the charity to help lift people out of poverty.

Customers can find the in-app charity round up feature on the Deliveroo app as they check out any order, with the option to round up to the nearest pound or make a set donation amount of their choice. All proceeds raised go directly to the Trussell Trust to help provide food and vital support services for people facing hunger.

To be in with a chance of a surprise singer turning up to perform on a street near you, round-up your change on the Deliveroo app with your next order, with proceeds going to the Trussell Trust.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

