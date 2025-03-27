HATCH A PLAN FOR THE ULTIMATE EASTER HOLIDAYS AT BUNKERS ROMFORD

Ditch the bunny holes for crazy golf holes at BUNKERS Romford this Easter Holidays! No need to (egg) hunt for family fun as BUNKERS is sure to ‘putt’ a smile on the whole family’s face.

BUNKERS Romford centres around two 12-hole crazy golf courses, with holes themed around Studio 54, a supermarket sweep, retro TV and more. The venue is home to additional activities including electro-darts, shuffleboard, deck shuffle, pool, ping pong, virtual reality and arcade games.

Split into zones, the venue has a full bar, with bespoke cocktail stations, and offers a range of sharing plates to fuel all the fun.

BUNKERS Romford is open each day of the Easter Holidays, including Bank Holidays, to ensure non-stop family fun.

What’s more, families can enter a social media colouring competition, from Friday 11th April to be in with the chance of winning a birthday party at BUNKERS Romford for 10 people.

To book a session, visit: www.bunkersuk.com/romford

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

