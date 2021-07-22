Harlow’s paddling pools gear up for their official summer opening

Harlow’s paddling pools are gearing up for their official summer opening on Thursday 22 July as national restrictions are cautiously eased as part of the Government’s roadmap.

What’s more, they are coming back with a number of important improvements, carried out by the HTS Group, which will improve the way they work and their overall safety:

With the exception of the Staple Tye paddling pool, the pump rooms servicing each site have been overhauled, repairs to paths, concrete basins and mastic, repainting, installation of perimeter fencing to enclose open water and handrails to access the pools, have been carried out.

In addition, the Town Park paddling pool now has a new stepped pathway from Tanyard Place car park and a new non-slip resin surface to replace the tiling, following feedback from residents.

At Sumners, some of the playground’s old equipment has been removed and a new grassed seating area has been put in as part of the first phase of works. New play equipment will go in after the paddling pool season has ended.

At Staple Tye, no improvement works have taken place yet. However, designs for a new splash park have been commissioned. A decision on the process going forward to establish this splash park will be carried out in consultation with local residents who have already taken a direct interest.

Although national COVID restrictions are being lifted from today (19 July), there will be signage in place at the pools setting out the latest public health guidance about how to enjoy them safely.

Councillor Joel Charles, Deputy Leader of Harlow Council, said:

“I am delighted that we are now in a position to be able to open our paddling pools for families to enjoy this summer. This decision marks an important crossroads as we look carefully towards the town’s post-COVID future. Allowing people to come together once again at our paddling pools is a much-needed, fun distraction that is also good for general wellbeing.

“The improvement works that have been completed make the paddling pools safer and more accessible. I would like to thank all the council and HTS officers who have been involved in completing this latest set of works to prepare for the easing of current COVID-specific restrictions.”

You can stay up to date on the status of the paddling pools from Thursday 22 July at: www.harlow.gov.uk/parks-and-culture/paddling-pools

