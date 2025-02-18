HARLOW MP AND GMB UNION SUPPORT ESSEX BIDFOOD WORKERS FACING ‘POSSIBLE THREAT OF FIRE AND REHIRE’

Local MP Chris Vince joined union activists and Bidfood workers today (Friday 14 February) for a protest at the company’s Harlow depot.

They are challenging Bidfood’s decision to tear up a long-standing recognition deal with unions GMB and Unite, leaving workers exposed to the potential of fire and rehire.

Thousands of staff at Bidfood – a company which also delivers food for the army, prisons, and schools across the UK – could now be sacked and reemployed on worse terms and conditions.

In Essex and the East of England, Bidfood supplies schools, universities, colleges, and hospitals – including the Harlow NHS Trust.

GMB is discussing next steps with members, which will likely include a strike vote.

Chris Vince MP said:

“I was pleased to meet the union activists and members resisting derecognition, and lend my voice to this protest.

“It is deeply concerning that loyal, hardworking Bidfood staff could be at risk of having their contracts ripped up.

“When trade unions and companies work together to improve terms and conditions, everyone benefits.

“I would urge Bidfood to reinstate its recognition deal with GMB and Unite and ensure its workers remain protected.”

Steve Garelick, GMB Regional Organiser, said:

“GMB has worked closely with Bidfood over the last thirty years to improve conditions for workers.

“Bidfood ended that cooperation without notice, leaving our members vulnerable to the possible threat of fire and rehire.

“Our members work hard to ensure local schools and hospitals are supplied with the food they need.

“The deserve the security and protection that comes with being part of a recognised union.”

