Harlow Council welcomes new residents to refurbished Prentice Place

Harlow Council has welcomed new residents to the regenerated housing and retail building in Prentice Place in Potter Street.

The £3m project has transformed the neighbourhood shopping centre, with a complete refurbishment inside and out of 15 homes, all of which are council housing, new pitched roofs on all residential blocks, new windows throughout and a new parking area for residents and visitors.

In addition, public areas to the front and back of the centre have been refurbished with new ramps and entrance doors to the shops and new storage facilities at the rear to provide a cleaner image to the area.

Councillor Simon Carter, Portfolio Holder for Housing, visited the development on Monday 26 July and met with some of the families, all of whom were previously homeless, who have recently moved in.

He said: “I was pleased to meet with some of the families who have now made Prentice Place their home following its redevelopment. Those that I spoke to commented on how happy they were in their new homes, particularly in regard to how well insulated the properties are – something that will be of real benefit to the residents when we head into the colder months.

“One of the council’s main priorities is providing more and better housing for Harlow and more council housing. It is great to see projects such as this coming to completion and providing much-needed housing for Harlow people.”

