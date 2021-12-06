Harlow Council investing £322,000 to refurbish Potters Field flats

Harlow Council’s Cabinet has approved funding of £322,000 to carry out a range of improvements to council-owned flats on the Potters Field housing estate.

The contract for the works, awarded at last night’s (Thursday 2 December 2021) Cabinet meeting, will involve refurbishment to eight flat blocks in Potters Field. Works include new render, facia soffits and guttering works, new fencing, window and door replacements, and external decoration.

The blocks to be refurbished as part of this project are 19-22, 35-38, 41-44, 55-58, 158-161, 167-170, 189-192 and 198-201. The project is all part of delivering on the council’s priority to improve Harlow homes.

The council has an ongoing programme of fire safety works and external refurbishments to its tower blocks and flat blocks and more schemes will come forward for approval next year.

Councillor Simon Carter, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “We are getting on with the job of improving council properties for residents and last night we approved the refurbishment works of Potters Field flat blocks. This is all part of investing in making our homes better places in which to live, but also restoring pride and renewing our housing estates and making them more pleasant places for all.”

