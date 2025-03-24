Harlow Council buys Adam House as part of major rebuilding of Market Square

Harlow Council has purchased Adams House as part of its plans to rebuild Market Square in Harlow town centre which are due to start shortly. The purchase follows agreement made by councillors in December 2024 to move ahead with the acquisition.

The 1960s 3-storey building, which includes the iconic Market Square clock, also has 28 self-contained residential homes occupied by private tenants and two empty commercial units on the ground floor. As part of the deal, the Clock House pub has closed.

The transformation of Market Square is due to start in the coming months, and the council is working at pace to redevelop the buildings that surround the square, including Adams House to attract new nightlife, bars and restaurants to the area. The council have confirmed that the iconic clock face will be retained within the redeveloped Adams House.

This is all part of the council’s plan to turn Market Square into a new destination for leisure, hospitality and nightlife. The regenerated Market Square will see bars, restaurants, nightlife and high-quality apartments, in the buildings around the square with a large water feature, open market, and outdoor dining in the middle of the square.

The council is embarking on major regeneration programme for the whole of the town centre with the rebuild of Harlow Bus Station and the transformation of Broad Walk and Terminus Street plus the new arts and cultural quarter in Playhouse Square.

Today’s announcement follows the news last week that the council also intends buying the nearby neglected 4-acre Strawberry Star site for redevelopment. A report on this goes to Cabinet and Full Council on Thursday night (27 March).

Councillor Dan Swords, Leader of Harlow Council, said:

“We are on a mission to rebuild our town centre, and this purchase is essential for the regeneration of Market Square. We have taken up the opportunity to buy this building so we can control the development of the area and support our plans to bring bars, cafes, restaurants and a nighttime economy to this area. There is no secret that this area has been blighted by anti-social behaviour and has become another no-go zone in our town centre. This purchase shows that we will do what it takes to rebuild the town centre.

“I also want to be clear that this is not a return to plant pots or table tennis tables. What residents will see is the complete rebuilding of Market Square and the buildings on all four sides. We will completely redevelop Market Square into an area residents are proud of and can enjoy at all times of day.”

