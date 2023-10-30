Hamza Yassin announced as new President of The Camping and Caravanning Club

The Camping and Caravanning Club is delighted to announce wildlife cameraman, author and broadcaster Hamza Yassin has been appointed its new President.

Hamza, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, takes over from TV presenter and author Julia Bradbury following ten years in the post.

The Club was established in 1901 and has a rich history of appointing high-profile Presidents who have championed outdoor lifestyles and inspired people to get closer to nature. Past Presidents also include Captain Robert Falcon Scott of the Antarctic, the founder of the Scouts Lord Baden-Powell, and more recently the environmentalist and broadcaster Professor David Bellamy.

Hamza, a regular tent camper who also owns a campervan, said: “I’m really delighted to have been appointed President of The Camping and Caravanning Club and to follow in the footsteps of so many accomplished individuals. We share the same passion for inspiring people to actively enjoy – and help look after – the natural world. Camping puts us right on the doorstep of the countryside and gives us a unique gateway to exploring our incredible outdoor spaces.

“It’s a real privilege to take over from Julia who has championed the many benefits that spending time in nature brings us all, and I hope I can follow in her footsteps to build upon her work with the Club.”

Julia said: “I have loved every minute of my ten years as the Club’s first female President and my own journey has taken me on some fantastic camping trips with experiences that have created lasting memories.

“I know Hamza is going to be a fantastic successor, given nature and conservation are his calling and I wish him every success in the post.”

The Club’s Director General, Sabina Voysey, added: “The Club is on an exciting journey and looking to the future, we’re delighted to be welcoming Hamza who is also passionate about the benefits of spending time in the countryside and really shares our values.”

“We’d like to express huge thanks to Julia for her work and contribution to the Club since 2013.”

