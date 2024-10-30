Half-term jetsetters head abroad in search of autumn sunshine

The October half-term holiday will see almost 500,000 passengers flying from London Stansted as families head off for some autumn sunshine.

Friday, October 25 and last day of the holiday, Sunday, November 3, are predicted to be the busiest days when almost 50,000 passengers travel out on both days.

Turkey, the Canaries, Spain, and Portugal are the top destinations for short-haul holidays, while Dubai is popular for long-haul trips.

The number of passengers flying into Stansted over the period is also high as overseas visitors continue to use Stansted as their gateway to London and the East of England.

In total, it is expected that almost 1 million arriving and departing passengers will pass through the airport over the half-term holiday period.

Nick Millar, London Stansted’s Operations Director, said:

“With many holiday resorts not as busy as during the peak summer season and with very pleasant temperatures in many of the destinations we serve at this time of year, the autumn half-term is always a popular time for people to head away.

“We’ve a busy week ahead so the advice as always is to allow plenty of time for your journey to the airport and prepare for the security checks before leaving home to avoid any unnecessary delays.”

The choice of where to fly to this half-term is better than ever with five new routes launching this autumn, including British Airways’ route to Split, Croatia’s second-largest city, and Ryanair’s services to Reggio, Linz, Dubrovnik, and Sarajevo.

