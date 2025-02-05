HALF-TERM IS A LOVELY TIME TO HOP ALONG TO RHS GARDEN HYDE HALL

RHS Garden Hyde Hall, near Chelmsford, is offering fun for all the family this half-term with a magical garden adventure based on the much-loved children’s book by Sam McBratney and Anita Jeram, Guess How Much I Love You™.

Opening 15 February, visitors of all ages can experience the interactive Guess How Much I Love You™ garden trail, along with storytelling, creative crafts, and planting workshops. Young visitors can bounce, hop and stretch their way around the new garden trail, exploring colours, textures and shapes while learning about nature, growing and the changing seasons. The trail will remain in place for the rest of 2025.

Elin Simonsson, RHS Head of Public Engagement, says, “The book’s special focus on love and its wonderful natural setting share a similar magic to the family-friendly experiences we offer across all RHS Gardens, encouraging young people to explore the natural wonders of gardens. The stories coming to life to connect our youngest visitors with the joys of nature found in gardens will be a lasting memory for young people and we can’t wait to welcome them all – with their arms outstretched like Little Nutbrown Hare – in just a few weeks.”

Book lovers can buy the Guess How Much I Love You™ range in the RHS Garden Centres.

Also, in time for the February half-term, the RHS is helping to get more children outside and learning about plants by reducing ticket prices for all visitors aged five to 16 years to £5, no matter when they visit. Under-fives continue to be free-of-charge. Adults can now save up to 25% when booking online ahead of their visit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

