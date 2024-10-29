Guided Tour and Afternoon Tea at the Natural History Museum

The Natural History Museum is inviting visitors to go behind-the-scenes on a specially curated guided tour and enjoy a nature inspired afternoon tea – as part an exciting new experience package at the famed South Kensington Museum.

From Wednesday 13 November, wildlife fanatics and natural history lovers will be able to join an expert museum guide on the Natural History Museum Guided Tour & Afternoon Tea as they travel around the Museum sharing the fascinating stories behind the incredible collections.

Guests can ask the Museum’s expert guides their most burning questions while they enjoy an hour-long tour discovering the hidden gems and often-missed specimens across the Museum, before heading for a bespoke afternoon tea.

The Natural History Museum’s Tours and Experience Producer, Sila Hatipogullari, said: “Adding this special experience to your Natural History Museum visit will create incredible memories to treasure for all the family.

“Meet our newest dinosaur and connect with the nature on our doorsteps in our gardens, learn why our showstopping blue whale is named Hope, and why we’ve kept so many of Darwin’s very own pigeons.”

Tour complete, visitors will arrive at the Museums private members’ room to experience an Inspired By Nature afternoon tea. Guests can chomp down on a dinosaur-footprint macaron, enjoy an earth pot filled with raspberry and chocolate and feast on warm Earl Grey scones while sipping on loose-leaf teas.

Available to small groups of just 15, tickets to the exclusive experience start from £110.00 per person which includes entry to the Natural History Museum. Children under the age of 16 receive a 20% discount on ticket price.

The Natural History Museum’s newest package is the perfect Christmas present for adults and children over the age of 4. From November 13 the Natural History Museum Guided Tour & Afternoon Tea experience takes place on selected dates at 2.00pm. To find out more and book now (from 25 October), visit nhm.ac.uk/events/afternoon-tea-and-tour.

Every visit will help to support the Museum’s 350 scientists and their vital work, including finding solutions to the planetary emergency.

