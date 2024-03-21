Graham Norton Announces autumn tour to celebrate the release of new novel Frankie

Graham Norton, the nation’s favourite talk show host and author, is celebrating the release of his latest novel Frankie, published by Coronet, with a brand-new tour this autumn. An Evening with Graham Norton sees Graham discuss Frankie and share hilarious tales from his star-studded sofa, and turns the tables on himself to answer the audiences questions.

Frankie is an immersive, decade-sweeping story that brims with Graham’s trademark heart, intelligence and compellingly written characters. The novel takes us from small-town, conservative Ireland in the 1940s to the dazzling art scene of 1960s New York, via London, and tells the story of Frankie Howe, who has never been the leading lady in her own life.

Frankie has lived a long life and her small London flat is crammed full of art, furniture and memories. Damian, her young Irish carer, listens as she gradually tells him parts of her story – a story that takes us into a progressive, daring world of New York artists on the brink of fame, aspiring writers and larger-than-life characters.

Graham’s previous novels, Holding, A Keeper, Home Stretch and Forever Home, became instant bestsellers both in the UK and Ireland and won him outstanding praise from across all media and the literary community. Holding won the Irish Book Award for Popular Fiction. A Keeper was shortlisted for both the Specsavers Popular Fiction Award and the Irish book award. Home Stretch won the Irish Book Award for Popular Fiction and has been optioned for a major TV series. Holding was made into a major ITV drama, directed by Kathy Burke, and Forever Home was shortlisted at the 2022 An Post Irish Book Awards.

He has won every major television award including nine BAFTAs, ten British Comedy Awards, the NTA Special Recognition Award and an International Emmy. He presents the iconic The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, The Eurovision Song Contest, hosts Wheel of Fortune for ITV and Last One Laughing Ireland for Amazon Prime, and is a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

This is a rare opportunity to see one of the nation’s most beloved stars live.

Various ticket options available, each including a copy of Graham’s latest novel.

Frankie will publish on 12th September with a major new package and rebrand.

Tour Dates: visit www.socomedy.co.uk for tickets

08-Sep-24 London Peacock Theatre

09-Sep-24 High Wycombe Swan

10-Sep-24 Swindon Wyvern Theatre

12-Sep-24 Glasgow Pavilion

13-Sep-24 Liverpool Empire

14-Sep-24 Wolverhampton Grand

15-Sep-24 Ipswich Corn Exchange

16-Sep-24 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

17-Sep-24 Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

19-Sep-24 Portsmouth Kings Theatre

20-Sep-24 Cheltenham Town Hall

21-Sep-24 Crewe Lyceum

22-Sep-24 Leicester Curve

23-Sep-24 Yeovil Westlands

24-Sep-24 Poole Lighthouse

