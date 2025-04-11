GLADIATORS LIVE: TV phenomenon announces two-hour arena spectacle

Get ready for the ultimate action-packed experience, as Gladiators Live Tour makes its global debut in arenas across the UK for the very first time in 2025. Featuring the new stars of the UK TV series Gladiators, the live show will be a spectacular, high-octane two-hour show with all the fan-favourite events and the ultimate Eliminator. Gladiators Live will kick off its nationwide tour in Liverpool, Manchester and London this November, before heading to Birmingham in December for a celebration of the series’ enduring cultural legacy. Tickets will be available from Thursday 17 April via livenation.co.uk.

Following the incredible resurgence of one of the UK’s most beloved franchises, this brand-new live show for all the family promises non-stop excitement. It will feature fast-paced entertainment showcasing the legendary athleticism and thrilling stunts of the iconic Gladiators, as well as contenders from series one and two returning to face their nemeses. With purpose-built sets crafted to immerse audiences and state-of-the-art lighting that transforms the arena into a gladiatorial battleground, this is a live experience like no other.

Gladiators Live Tour is a groundbreaking live event that propels the iconic Gladiators brand into a new era, offering a fresh and exhilarating experience for fans. Brilliantly condensed into two hours of action, the show will bring the thrilling action directly to fans across the UK. Ending with the legendary Eliminator, the show will be one to remember.

In collaboration between Live Nation, MGM & Flor-Jon Films Inc., this reimagined spectacle merges nostalgic elements with electrifying stunts and interactive features to deliver high-energy entertainment for audiences of all ages. Over four weekends, the tour will visit key UK cities for a total of 16 shows, with matinee and evening performances each day. Packed with action-filled stunts and dynamic showdowns between iconic Gladiators and daring contenders from the recent hit BBC series, Gladiators Live Tour appeals to generations of fans by capturing theexcitement and energy of the TV show and showcasing the revamped challenges from the new series. If you loved watching Gladiators on television or are a newcomer seeking a thrilling experience, this is the ultimate family-friendly event. Expect awe-inspiring feats of strength, athleticism and heart-pounding drama guaranteed to create lasting memories.

Fans will have the chance to enjoy exclusive meet-and-greets with the Gladiators, photo opportunities with iconic props from the show as well as VIP pre-show packages with floor access to personally explore the set. Exclusive memorabilia including Gladiators stat-card lanyards and digital photo packages will be available for fans to relive their experience long after the final performance.

Tickets will be available at various price points, ensuring the show is accessible to all. Gladiators Live tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday 10 April. Don’t miss your chance to secure seats for the most electrifying family entertainment of 2025. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit livenation.co.uk.

