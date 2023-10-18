GK Barry announces ‘Saving Grace’ UK & Ireland podcast tour!

Grace Keeling, AKA GK Barry, today announces that her chart-topping podcast Saving Grace will return to stages across the UK & Ireland in February 2024 for its biggest live tour to date.

Following the huge success of GK Barry’s debut UK tour in early 2023, which sold out in just two minutes, the Saving Grace live tour, produced by TEG Live Europe, returns to ‘dish the dirt’ across eleven cities in the UK & Ireland. The tour will visit

Nottingham, London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Cambridge, Birmingham, Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff and Bristol.

Soaring to fame when she started posting her funny and relatable videos to TikTok, Grace went on to launch her famously unfiltered podcast Saving Grace in April 2022, which became an instant chart-topper. In under two years, Grace has amassed over 3.2 million followers on TikTok and has paved the way for digital creators.

The Saving Grace sofa is known as the ultimate spot for celebrities to confess all and the tour promises the juiciest gossip going. Previous guests on the podcast include Jamie Laing, Mark Wright, Katie Price, Georgia Harrison, Rob Beckett, Mae Muller and many more.

Expect surprise guests, belly laughs and plenty of outrageous stories.

Produced by TEG Live Europe by arrangement with Fellas Studios, the 2024 tour will kick off on Sunday, 4 February 2024 at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham.­­­­

