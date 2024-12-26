Gifts from homebuilder to Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity bring ‘comfort, joy and connection’ to older patients

Homebuilder Bellway has donated £500 worth of Christmas presents to the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity to give to older patients.

The charity is running a scheme to make it easy for people to give a gift to an older person in the hospital by buying an item from an Amazon Wishlist that was put together by hospital staff.

Bellway – which is building new homes on the edge of Colchester at Hollytree Walk, off Bromley Road – bought dozens of gifts from the list and Bellway Essex Sales Manager Laura Trigg handed them over at Colchester Hospital on Thursday 19 December.

Nichola Whymark, Head of Fundraising and Marketing at Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity, said: “Christmas can be an especially lonely and challenging time for patients in hospital, particularly older individuals who may not have any visitors or family nearby.

“Being in hospital during the festive season can be difficult, but donations from companies like Bellway, who generously gave £500 worth of gifts to Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity, help ensure patients feel remembered.

image005.jpg“These thoughtful donations bring comfort, joy and a sense of connection at a time when it’s needed most. Every gift donated makes a meaningful difference, showing patients and their families that they are not alone. It’s about more than just presents; it’s about creating a moment of happiness and spreading festive cheer during what can be a very emotional and isolating time.”

The gifts from Bellway included puzzles, toiletries and card games. All the gifts received by the charity through its Wishlist appeal will be wrapped up and distributed to patients on wards across the hospitals.

Laura said: “We were very happy to contribute to the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity by buying £500 worth of presents from its Amazon Wishlist.

“Choosing from the list of gifts that staff felt older patients would enjoy made it much more personal and we hope these presents bring some Christmas cheer to them as it’s not an easy time of year to be in hospital.”

To find out more about the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity, visit https://www.colchesteripswichcharity.org.uk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

