Get Festive for Farleigh this Christmas

A local hospice is encouraging businesses to fundraise as part of their staff Christmas celebrations.

Farleigh Hospice’s ‘Get Festive for Farleigh’ campaign runs throughout December, and challenges businesses to raise money as part of their seasonal festivities.

Michelle Martin, Corporate Fundraiser at Farleigh Hospice said: “Farleigh remains open throughout the festive period, offering specialist care to those facing the hardest times in their lives.

“Our ‘get festive’ campaign aims to raise vital funds to help us to continue to provide free hospice care over the Christmas holidays and we are asking local businesses to remember Farleigh during this season of celebrations and take the opportunity to do some fundraising.

“Just £150 can provide a Christmas dinner for each of our patients and their families staying in our inpatient unit (IPU) over the holidays.”

Registration for the campaign is simple just contact the Farleigh Fundraising Team for a fundraising pack on 01245 457411 or fundraising@farleighhospice.org.

Regift your unwanted gifts to Farleigh

Farleigh Hospice will be running its ‘unwanted gifts’ appeal again in January 2022 and is asking people to regift any presents they receive that they don’t want to the hospice for use as raffle prizes at fundraising events throughout the year. Raffles offer many additional fundraising opportunities at events helping raise much-needed funds for the hospice.

Taking part is simple, just bring your unwanted gifts to Farleigh and place it in the box in the hospice reception between the 1st and 31st January. Community groups and businesses can order an unwanted gifts box from Farleigh, fill it up and then return it or arrange a collection. To order your unwanted gifts box, please contact the Fundraising Team on 01245 457411 or email fundraising@farleighhospice.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

