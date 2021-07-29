German Doner Kebab has officially opened its doors in Colchester

German Doner Kebab has opened its doors in Colchester, bringing a new fast-casual dining experience to the town.

The restaurant is located at 50 High Street and opened on July 28th, creating in the region of 40 new jobs for the local area.

German Doner Kebab Colchester will offer a full Dine-In experience, plus Takeaway with Click & Collect and Delivery coming soon.

German Doner Kebab is revolutionising the kebab in the UK, bringing a fresh, high-quality taste sensation that has made it the number one spot to enjoy a kebab.

Freshly prepared in front of customers, the game-changing kebabs are made using premium, lean, succulent meats and fresh local vegetables, served in handmade toasted breads with unique signature sauces.

The brand has recently confirmed its position as the UK’s fastest-growing restaurant chain after announcing that it will open 47 new restaurants in the UK during 2021.

The new restaurant in Colchester is the brand’s 65th site in the UK as it continues to bring the GDK experience to more locations throughout the country.

Daniel Bunce, GDK MD for UK and Europe, said: “We’re delighted to officially open and bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Colchester.

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

As part of its commitment to exploring new products that excite and capture the imagination of its loyal customers, the brand recently launched the new Boss Box to consumers across the UK.

Conceived during Lockdown initially for Delivery and Click & Collect, the Boss Box is proving to be a huge hit with customers throughout the country.

