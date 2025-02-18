Fusion Lifestyle supports Home Educators with Subsidised Physical Activity Sessions

The number of home educated children in the UK increased by 21%* between Autumn 2023 and Autumn 2024. In response to this increasing trend, registered charity Fusion Lifestyle is offering subsidised physical activity sessions during day time hours for home educated children.

Following a successful tennis trial day in 2024, Fusion is offering fortnightly tennis sessions every other Tuesday at 11.30am for ages 8+. The sessions will start on 11th March and will be run by tennis coach David Wilson at Southend Leisure and Tennis Centre.

In addition, home educators can now access a half price family swim for two adults and two children, also at Southend Leisure and Tennis Centre.

Fusion plans to build on access for home educators further and aims to introduce discounted daytime swimming lessons. In addition, a one-day, multi-sport holiday club for home educated children has taken place at Clements Hall Leisure Centre in Rochford, giving parents even more activity options.

Catherine Forsyth, Regional Active Communities Manager at Fusion Lifestyle, is working closely with the Home Educators Facebook Network group and the Home School Liaison Officer at Southend Council to facilitate these sessions.

Catherine commented: “Fusion Lifestyle’s mission is to bring health and wellbeing to communities all over the UK. We have identified a trend towards home education and want to make sure children educated at home have access to our facilities, helping them to lead active, healthy lives and develop social skills and friendships. We hope to grow this programme to make it accessible to more home educator groups and individuals who would benefit for subsidised physical activity within their local community.”

To book the home educator tennis sessions and discounted family swims at Southend Leisure and Tennis Centre please contact [email protected].

