From Colchester with love: unveiling the life of Margaret Cavendish

This Valentine’s Day, Colchester Museums announces the opening of a new exhibition at Hollytrees Museum: Margaret Cavendish: Trailblazer. Running from 14 February to 31 August 2025, the exhibition celebrates the life and legacy of Margaret Cavendish, a remarkable figure born and raised in Colchester during the turbulent Civil War era.

Margaret Cavendish, formerly Margaret Lucas, defied the expectations of her time, becoming one of the earliest writers of dystopian science fiction, as well as a playwright and poet. Her bold critiques of academia and exploration of feminist ideas through literature made her a trailblazer for women in a society that often stifled their voices. Known for her extravagant fashion and independent thinking, Cavendish captivated audiences across England, so much so that Samuel Pepys noted how crowds flocked to see her in London in 1667.

Her story is also a touching love story, making the exhibition’s Valentine’s Day launch especially fitting. Cavendish found steadfast support in her husband, William Cavendish, the Earl of Newcastle, who championed her work and even wrote a sonnet in praise of her masterpiece, The Blazing World. Their partnership exemplifies a union built on mutual admiration and shared creativity.

Councillor Natalie Sommers, Portfolio Holder for Communities, Heritage and Public Protection, said: “This exciting new exhibition brings to life the extraordinary story of Margaret Cavendish, a Colchester-born woman whose remarkable achievements resonate even today. She was a trailblazer in every sense of the word: pushing boundaries in literature, fashion and thought, while inspiring others to think differently. We’re incredibly proud to celebrate her legacy and her connections to our city, offering both residents and visitors a chance to engage with her remarkable journey.”

The exhibition will feature stunning character illustrations by local artist Catalina Carvajal, inspired by Cavendish’s most notable work, The Blazing World. Visitors will also have the chance to see a reproduction of one of her elaborate outfits, providing a striking connection to her bold and unconventional personality.

In partnership with the University of Southampton and supported by the UKRI Arts and Humanities Research Council, Margaret Cavendish: Trailblazer promises to delight visitors of all ages. Interactive elements include a dress-up station and child-friendly storytelling, making Cavendish’s fascinating world accessible to younger audiences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

