Former MOD properties in Marham proving popular

Annington, the company refurbishing former MOD homes at the popular Field View development in Marham, Norfolk, released its latest phase of 24 properties earlier this month. After all 80 homes from the first release sold out within just a few months, it’s come as no surprise that over half of the new phase has already been sold, proving the homes to be even more in demand than before.

The homes at Field View start from just £130,000, and have been refreshed by Annington throughout, with brand new flooring and new fencing to the rear, so that the properties are clean and ready to move into immediately. The development has been particularly popular with buyers looking for a first home which is great value for money, with the potential for further development in the future.

The new release of homes has brought to the market a selection of two and three-bedroom homes, ideal for first time buyers and Armed Forces Personnel looking to remain close to the local RAF base in Marham.

Louise Saunders, Sales and Marketing Manager at Annington, comments: “It is no surprise that the homes at Field View are so popular, and we have seen many buyers that missed out the first time round getting in touch with us again to view homes in the second release. Field View is certainly a unique opportunity to purchase a well priced home in Marham, with so many of our buyers originating from the area, either moving out of rented accommodation, or stationed at RAF Marham. There is still currently availability and further properties are due to be released shortly, so anyone who misses out this time around will have another opportunity to book an appointment to view.”

One of the benefits of life in Marham is the proximity to both key local amenities, including a GP surgery, dentist, and a range of restaurants and takeaways, while remaining close to the picturesque Norfolk countryside. Residents can often be seen enjoying walks across the nearby Marham Fen, a registered County Wildlife Site, which is home to a diverse range of species and protected habitats. Further afield is the historic town of King’s Lynn, a former Victorian seaside resort, and home to Norfolk’s rich maritime history.

Slightly further afield is the medieval city of Norwich, home to culture, history, and is classically associated with literature and publishing. Along the winding cobbled streets visitors can find an eclectic mix of shopping and leisure facilities, including independent shops and restaurants, chain retail shopping, and one of the largest outdoor markets in the country.

What’s more, a generous Service Discount is available for Armed Forces buyers at Field View, and buyers who make use of Annington’s recommended legal and survey team will receive a £1000 discount on their legal and survey fees.

