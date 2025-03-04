Floral Delights Behind the High Flint Walls of Ickleton

Strolling through the beautiful village of Ickleton, a couple of yards over the Essex border in South Cambridgeshire, you’ll pass many high flint walls that might leave you wondering what lies on the other side. The village’s Open Gardens event on Sunday, 15th June from 11 – 5pm offers the rare opportunity to look behind those walls to take in the floral delights of 15+ varied private gardens. It is only the fifth time in 55 years that villagers are opening their gardens for charity.

As well as floral delights they’ll be lunch, Teas & home-made cakes, sale of plants and local produce, beekeeping, and an iSpy trail for younger visitors. Gardens open include established cottage gardens, newly planted, drought tolerant, a family garden with quintessentially English planting, a magical ‘fairy land’ garden and the extensive formal gardens surrounding a large Manor house. Sunday the 15th of June is Father’s Day; what better way to treat Dad than a stroll around gorgeous gardens followed by tea and homemade cake!

Tickets are £7 for adults, accompanied children are free. Entry tickets and parking are available on the day from: The Village Hall, Frogge Street, Ickleton, CB10 1SH.

Proceeds from the event are in aid of Ickleton Village Hall and Tom’s Trust the UK’s only charity dedicated to providing mental health support to children with brain tumours, and their families.

