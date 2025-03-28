Floozie Cookies Launches Exclusive Easter Treats

Floozie Cookies Covent Garden, the vegan cookie cafe from renowned pastry chef Kimberly Lin, is launching an exclusive range of Easter cookies, topped with all of the seasonal classics: Mini Eggs, Creme Eggs, and creamy white chocolate and raspberry this April.

Available in-store and online nationwide, cookie fanatics will be able to try out the all-new Speckled Egg Cookie – a classic New York-style thick cookie packed with vegan speckled eggs.

Online only exclusives include the Creme Egg Cookie – a Floozie Chocolate Chunk classic topped with a dairy-free creme egg, and Floozie’s answer to the traditional hot-cross bun, Raspberry Hot Cross Bun Cookie – a thick stuffed cookie filled to the brim with creamy white chocolate and raspberry, finished with an icing cross.

For that speckled egg craving, go ahead with the Carrot Sweets Box, filled with plant-based speckled chocolate eggs for only £3.50.

