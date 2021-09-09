First show home at Sawbridge Park development unveiled to the public

A brand new four-bedroom show home has just launched at David Wilson Homes’ new ‘Built for Life’ Sawbridge Park development in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire.

Buyers will now be able to make an appointment with a member of the sales team to view the show home in person for the first time since the development launched earlier this year.

Designed by Artspace, the four-bedroom Layton show home epitomises post-pandemic living, offering plenty of flexible space and home offices to ensure that buyers can adapt the interior to suit a range of preferences. The Layton is laid out over two floors with an open kitchen/dining area ideal for socialising alongside a separate cinema room great for entertainment.

Lydia Graham, Client Service Manager at Artspace Interiors, comments on The Layton: “We have kept a neutral base for The Layton with monochrome, blue and burnt orange to add interest. It’s a luxe contemporary theme which is an upmarket twist on a modern family home. We have used bold artwork, one-off pieces, and gold elements to give it an opulent feel, with fun elements introduced to reflect family living.

“The site has great access to London and local amenities. With this in mind, we wanted to reflect modern living with the scheme. Our favourite room is the principle bedroom as it’s light and bright with a real hotel chic feel through the use of plush textures, clean lines and bespoke artwork.”

Karly Williams, Sales and Marketing Director at David Wilson North Thames, comments: “We are excited to welcome potential buyers to view our first show home. Sawbridge Park offers a lifestyle that supports buyers’ new hybrid routines of remote working and commuting, alongside access to fantastic open spaces where families can enjoy more time together.

“For potential buyers who currently cannot visit the site, we have also put together a street VR to explore the development and properties further. We hope this brand new show home will give everyone an opportunity to experience a taste of life at Sawbridge Park whether it be in person or virtually!”

David Wilson Homes will also be launching its Bayswater show home on Saturday 2ndOctober 2021. The four-bedroom Bayswater is designed for a growing family, with plenty of space across three floors. Artspace Interiors has designed the show home with a loose colour palette of mustard, teals and warm terracotta, reflecting a vibrant and modern space ready for families to personalise.

Sawbridge Park is ideally located for commuters with Sawbridgeworth Train Station just a 4-minute drive away and London Liverpool Street within a 45 minute reach. The development also has electric vehicle charging points installed to all homes and the new M11 junction 7A is due to be completed within the next year.

Currently available with David Wilson Homes at Sawbridge Park is a collection of three and four-bedroom homes.Prices start from £505,000 for a three-bedroom home with a garage.

To book an appointment to view the show homes or for more information about David Wilson Homes at Sawbridge Park including to view the development virtually, call 0333 355 8501 or visitwww.dwh.co.uk

